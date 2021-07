Chinese archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a village dating back more than 1,000 years in the city of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The ruins, covering an area of around 34,000 square meters, measure 190 meters in length and 180 meters in width.

Archaeologists found several ash pits, wells, road remains and tombs at the site of the ruins, and unearthed a number of pottery, porcelain, stone, bone, copper and iron wares. Among these items, nearly 280 pieces are intact and can be recovered.

Excavation work started here in August 2020. Preliminary research showed that the ruins were mainly from the period between the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and the Jin Dynasty (1115-1234).

Archaeologists believe the discovery will provide a new reference for conducting studies on the historical changes in the region during the period.

