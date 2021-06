32 Countries Will Take Part In International Military Exercises Sea Breeze-2021

A record number of countries - 32 countries from six continents - will take part in the international military exercises Sea Breeze-2021.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on Twitter.

"This year's Sea Breeze exercises have the largest number of participating countries in the history of the exercises: 32 countries from six continents, 5,000 military, 32 vessels, 40 aircraft, 18 special operations and diving teams," the statement reads.

Also, the sixth U.S. Navy has officially announced its participation in the joint Ukrainian-American annual exercises Sea Breeze-2021.

Sea Breeze-2021 begins next week in the Black Sea region.

"The Sea Breeze-2021 exercises enhances interoperability, enhances maritime security and ensures peace in the region," the statement reads.

Recall that Sea Breeze is an international military exercise that has been conducted on the territory of Ukraine since 1997.

