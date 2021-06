Health Ministry Begins Using Pfizer Vaccine To Vaccinate Employees Of Companies With Over 50 Employees Against

The Ministry of Health has begun using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to vaccinate employees of companies employing more than 50 people against the COVID-19 coronavirus based on applications from such companies.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The vaccination of companies with more than 50 people members of staff who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has begun. They are being vaccinated with the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech. Organized teams are being vaccinated in every region of Ukraine in the sequence in which they were registered through the ministry’s contact center. This process will be gradual and it will depend on the number of mobile immunization teams. At the same time, the training of medical personnel to vaccinate people is continuing and the number of teams is constantly increasing," the ministry said in the statement.

Companies can request visits by mobile teams to vaccinate their employees by calling the contact center at 0 800 60 20 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine signed an agreement with Pfizer to supply an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine in 2021 in early May.

Earlier, Ukraine signed an agreement with Pfizer to supply 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine.

