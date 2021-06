Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili will visit Ukraine on June 23.

This is indicated in a statement by the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On June 23, a meeting will take place between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, who will be in Ukraine on an official visit," it was said.

The details of the upcoming visit are not detailed in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Georgia intend to conclude an agreement on the mutual recognition of documents on vaccination against the coronavirus in the near future.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources