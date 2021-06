17 Liver Transplant Operations Performed For UAH 855,000-929,000 At Expense Of State Budget In 2021 - Health M

In 2021, 17 liver transplant operations were performed for UAH 929,000 at the expense of the state budget.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Health to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"During 2020, at the expense of budgetary funds, 8 liver transplants were carried out, in 2021 - 17," the response reads.

It is noted that according to the tariffs for services for the provision of tertiary medical care by the method of organ transplantation and other anatomical materials, the cost of a liver transplant or a part of the liver - the recipient is UAH 855,040, and a liver or part of the liver transplant from a corpse donor – UAH 929,130.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health announced that 300 bone marrow transplants will be carried out in Ukraine in 2021.

Also, the former Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov predicted that the number of organ and tissue transplants in Ukraine will double to 250 operations in 2021 compared to 2020.

In particular, he hoped that transplants of lungs, upper and lower extremities would be carried out in Ukraine.

