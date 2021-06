NACB Refuses To Investigate Alleged Abuses Of Poroshenko When Signing Law On Sanctions In 2014

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) refused to open criminal proceedings regarding alleged abuses of former President Petro Poroshenko when signing the 2014 Law on Sanctions.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The applicant applied to the NACB with a demand to open a case against Poroshenko.

The plaintiff points out that the President, whose powers were terminated, signed the Law on Sanctions in 2014, going beyond the limits of constitutional powers, and thus unlawfully, gave himself and subsequent Presidents the right to enact by his decree the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against individuals and legal entities.

The statement states that Poroshenko repeatedly enacted decisions of the NSDC on the application of such sanctions, which caused significant damage to the legally protected rights, freedoms and interests of individual citizens, state interests and interests of legal entities.

The applicant demanded that the NACB open a case against Poroshenko for committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code (abuse of power or official position).

At the same time, the NACB refused to open a case, after which the applicant filed a complaint against the bureau in court.

At the same time, the High Anti-Corruption Court on June 9 rejected his complaint about the inactivity of the NACB and thus did not oblige the Bureau to investigate this episode in relation to the former president.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council introduced sanctions against businessman Pavel Fuks.

In February, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau closed a case against former President Petro Poroshenko over the alleged embezzlement of USD 100 billion.

