Energy Ministry To Return Preferential Electricity Tariff For First 100 kWh Per Month For Population

The Ministry of Energy intends to return the preferential electricity tariff for the first 100 kWh per month for the population.

Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Until July 1, there will be a new mechanism, it will be presented next week. It really provides for diversification of the tariff depending on the category of the population. Today we see that we can protect socially vulnerable groups of the population," he said.

According to Haluschenko, the draft resolution specifies separately the category of electricity consumers who consume up to 100 kWh of electricity per month.

He also added that now about 41% of household consumers (about 16 million households) of electricity need a preferential tariff for the first 100 kWh per month.

Besides, the Ministry of Energy may remove from electricity producers that work under the Regulation on the imposition of public service obligation (PSO) the obligation to sell at least 10% of their electricity on the day-ahead market.

It is noted that the ministry is also considering the possibility of introducing mandatory exchange trading for all market participants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the preferential electricity tariff for the population from January 1, 2021.

At the same time, in April, the Verkhovna Rada refused to oblige the Cabinet of Ministers to return the preferential electricity tariff for the population in the amount of UAH 0.9 per kWh for the first 100 kWh per month.

