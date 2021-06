Zelenskyy Signs Decree To Raise Minimum Wage For Doctors To UAH 20,000 And For Medical Staff To UAH 13,500

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree raising the minimum wage for doctors to UAH 20,000 and medical staff to UAH 13,500.

He announced this at an event on the occasion of the Day of the Medical Worker, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I signed an important decree today. It sets a benchmark for the minimum wage level: at least UAH 13,500 for medical staff and at least UAH 20,000 for doctors," he said.

The President also announced the launch of a new infrastructure project for the medical sector this year.

"This is the launch of hospitals of a new, qualitatively different format, according to the best world standards. Hospitals that are equally comfortable for both the patient and the doctor. We are starting this project already this year with regional clinical and regional children's hospitals, which must correspond to the world level of leading European clinics," he said.

The head of state recalled that this year 33 hospitals and 260 rural outpatient clinics were created under the Big Construction project, and by the end of the year it is planned to complete the equipping of another 30 medical institutions, 340 rural outpatient clinics and 200 modern reception departments in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Health Minister Viktor Liashko to monitor the issue of officials' responsibility for non-payment to doctors in April-May, up to layoffs, and liquidation of arrears as soon as possible.

