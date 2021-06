The Presidential Office denies rumors about plans to announce snap presidential elections after Independence Day and to resign the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss Interior Minister Arsen Avakov in autumn.

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the Office of President Andrii Yermak, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"There is no discussion of snap elections or resignations," he assured.

Podoliak called the relevant information "stuffing", "conspiracy theories" and "traditional fakes."

"This is our traditional political or near-political fun - constantly generate various "shocking" rumors, and then seriously analyze and discuss them. But in fact, all this is a layered emptiness," he said.

The adviser to the head of the Office called such rumors an attempt to attract attention, as well as speculation and intrigue on the part of individual players in the media market and in politics.

"Or is it an attempt to frighten individual MPs and high-ranking officials, thereby involving them in their own intrigues," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doubts that Arsen Avakov will remain in the post of minister if the suspects in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet are found not guilty.

Zelenskyy does not consider it appropriate to dismiss the Verkhovna Rada.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources