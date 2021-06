SSU Refuses To Say Whether Sharii And SSU Ex-Deputy Head Neskoromnyi Are On International Wanted List

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has refused to provide information on whether blogger Anatolii Sharii, who is suspected of treason, and former deputy head of the SSU Dmytro Neskoromnyi, who is suspected of organizing the preparation of the murder of the "right hand" of the head of the SSU Ivan Bakanov, Andrii Naumov, have been declared on the international wanted list of Interpol.

This is stated in the response of the SSU to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

The SSU notes that Neskoromnyi is suspected not only of organizing the murder of Naumov, but also of high treason, as well as divulging state secrets.

The Service also informs that the pre-trial investigation against Sharii continues.

At that, the SSU does not report whether they are on the international wanted list of Interpol due to the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation, which is not subject to disclosure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court allowed detaining the former deputy head of the SSU Neskoromnyi.

The Office of Prosecutor General did not ask the Spanish authorities to extradite video blogger Anatolii Sharii, suspected of high treason, to Ukraine.

The SSU put Sharii and Neskoromnyi on the state wanted list.

