The Federal Republic of Germany has granted access to vaccinated tourists from June 25.

That follows from a statement by the German Embassy in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The vaccination should be completed at least 14 days before the entry date.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, Spain and on June 9, France opened its borders for vaccinated tourists.

On June 17, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 967 over June 16 to 2,228,192, and the number of deaths increased by 50 over June 16 to 51,952; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 18.6%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 9.1%.

According to the report, as of the morning of June 18, a total of 2,228,192 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 51,952 fatal cases; 2,147,972 people had recovered.

On June 17, a total of 967 new disease cases were recorded, 50 people died, and 2,312 people recovered.

Therefore, as of June 17, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (967 vs 2,312).

At the same time, on June 17, a total of 585 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 2.7% over June 16.

