Ukraine Will Obtain Payment Under Contract With Russia If Natural Gas Transit Terminated And Nord Stream-2 Com

In case of the commissioning of the Nord Stream-2 and termination of natural gas transit via Ukraine, it will obtain payments under the contract earlier signed with the Russian Federation.

Executive Director of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Yurii Vitrenko, said this on the air of the Pravo na Vladu TV show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that only the United States can stop the construction of the Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipeline project.

In December 2019, Ukraine and Russia signed a five-year contract on the Russian natural gas transit via Ukraine from 2020.

