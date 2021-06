Further Involvement Of United States In Peaceful Settlement Of Donbas Conflict Will Be Crucial During Zelensky

The issue of further attraction of the United States to the process of peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas will be crucial during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States expected in July.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said this on the air of the Pravo na Vladu TV show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kuleba noted he has enough grounds to insists that the United States both wants and can be attracted to the peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

He said that the agreement on a meeting between President of the United States, Joseph Biden, and Russian President Vladimir Putin was reached at the peak of the escalation at the Ukrainian border.

Kuleba considers that Biden’s call to Putin and the agreement on their meeting were an act of constraining Russia the United States resorted to in support of the Ukrainian interests.

At the same time, he considers that the Biden-Putin meeting in the Swiss Confederation did not change anything in the Russia-United States relations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden invited Zelenskyy to the White House in July.

