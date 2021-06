The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled the mandatory self-isolation of Ukrainians, foreigners and stateless persons who permanently or temporarily reside in Ukraine arriving from India, and also lifted the ban on entry to Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons from India.

This is stated in the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, No. 611, of June 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers excluded from its decree No. 1236 dated December 9, 2020 the clause, according to which from May 2, entry into Ukraine was prohibited for foreigners and stateless persons who arrived from India or were on its territory for at least seven days within the last 14 days, and also according to which citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons who permanently or temporarily reside in Ukraine are children of or are married to citizens of Ukraine, had to self-isolate upon arrival from India, regardless of the presence and results of a PCR test.

Consequently, now self-isolation for Ukrainians arriving from India is canceled, and foreigners arriving from India will need to provide a negative result of a PCR test or express test, carried out no more than 72 hours before crossing the state border, or a document confirming receiving a full course of vaccination against the coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers banned foreigners and stateless persons from India from entering Ukraine from May 2.

