Naftogaz Board Member’s Salary In 2021 Will Amount To UAH 1.4 Million Per Month, Supervisory Board Member’s UA

The salary of a member of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company in 2021 will amount to UAH 1.37 million per month, and a member of the supervisory board - UAH 532,980 per month.

This is evidenced by the financial plan of Naftogaz for 2021, a copy of which the Ukrainian News Agency obtained.

According to the financial plan, in total, UAH 82.29 million will be allocated to pay salaries to the company's board in 2021, and UAH 44.77 million to pay salaries to the supervisory board.

At that, the financial plan does not indicate the size of the salary of the chairman of the board of Naftogaz.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Naftogaz doubled the cost of salaries and bonuses to the company's board to UAH 672 million compared to 2019.

In 2020, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company received a net loss of UAH 19 billion.

At that, the financial plan of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company for 2021 provides for a profit of UAH 2.43 billion and revenue of UAH 121.81 billion.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

