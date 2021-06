Refinitiv announced a partnership with the Ministry of Finance to disclose to investors an expanded list of data on the government bond market.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Refinitiv has launched a special page in its financial terminal Eikon, which provides comprehensive data and analytics of the government bond market in Ukraine.

The page contains information on the auction calendar, secondary over-the-counter (OTC) market quotes, benchmarks and other important information for local market participants and international investors.

"The new pages provide information on government debt, domestic bonds, credit ratings, economic statistics and other data for investors who are considering investing in Ukrainian government bonds," said Yurii Butsa, government plenipotentiary for government debt management.

Refinitiv is a US-UK global provider of market data and infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the total state (direct and guaranteed) debt of Ukraine in April increased by 1.28% or USD 1.16 billion to USD 91.33 billion compared to the previous month.

In January-May, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 121.1 billion, USD 1,027 million and EUR 351 million to the state budget through the placement of government bonds.

