Naftogaz’s Financial Plan For 2021 Provides For UAH 2.4 Billion In Profit And UAH 121.8 Billion In Revenue

The financial plan of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company for 2021 provides for a profit of UAH 2.43 billion and revenue of UAH 121.81 billion.

That follows from the financial plan of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the gross profit of the company in 2021 is expected to amount to UAH 14.21 billion.

Besides, the Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) is to be UAH 1.79 billion.

According to the financial plan, in 2021, Naftogaz will end UAH 2.99 billion in taxes and fees to the state budget.

At the same time, the payments in favor of the state in 2021 will make UAH 20.54 billion.

Naftogaz does not plan to import natural gas in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the financial plan of Naftogaz of Ukraine for 2021.

Naftogaz Board Chairperson Yurii Vitrenko considers disappointing the results of the Naftogaz’s performance in 2020.

