Biden’s Statement On Minsk Agreements At Summit With Putin Meets Ukraine’s Interests – Presidential Office

The Presidential Office is satisfied with the results of the discussion between President of the United States Joseph Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Minsk agreements as it considers that the statements by the U.S. President meet Ukraine’s interests.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak’s adviser Mykhailo Podoliak.

U.S. President’s words about deepening of diplomatic efforts were taken by the Presidential Office as a necessity for further discussion and improvement of such efforts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin and Biden agreed on mutual reinstatement of their ambassadors.

