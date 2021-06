Naftogaz Of Ukraine Gas Supply Company Ups Gas Price For Population By 50% To UAH 11.94 Per Cubic Meter For Ju

The Naftogaz of Ukraine gas supply company LLC increased the price of gas for the population within the framework of the "Monthly" tariff by 50% to UAH 11.94 per cubic meter in June, compared to the annual price

The communications director of Naftogaz, Maksym Biliavskyi, announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The price of gas in the “Monthly” tariff plan in June is UAH 11.94 per cubic meter, while the customers of the Naftogaz of Ukraine gas supply company LLC have one of the most favorable gas prices under the fixed annual tariff plan – UAH 7.96 per cubic meter," he said.

Biliavskyi added that the transition to the "Monthly" tariff is carried out only at the request of the client.

Besides, according to him, Naftogaz is working on the creation of a seasonal tariff with the possibility of uniform payments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the energy Commission obliged gas suppliers to provide an annual gas tariff for the population from May 1.

On August 1, 2020, Ukraine terminated the provision on imposing of public service obligation (PSO) on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company for the sale of gas to the population and launched a gas market for household consumers.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources