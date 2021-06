China's Liaoning now has over 26,500 5G base stations

China's Liaoning province has built 26,500 5G base stations to date, amid efforts to accelerate the upgrade of its digital infrastructure, local authorities said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The 5G network now covers all Liaoning's urban areas, as well as key industrial parks and enterprises, said the provincial industry and information technology department.

Liaoning plans to build 25,000 5G base stations this year to accelerate the construction and development of its 5G infrastructure and facilities.

China has taken a global lead in 5G development, with a total of 819,000 5G base stations built by late May, accounting for over 70 percent of the world's total.

