Putin Declares Cursory Discussion With Biden Of Situation In Donbas And Ukraine's Prospects In NATO, As Well A

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that he cursory discussed the issue of Ukraine with U.S. President Joe Biden, in particular the situation in Donbas, and briefly - the prospects in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and stressed the need to implement the Minsk Agreements.

He told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The topic of Ukraine was touched upon. I cannot say that it is in great detail. As far as I understood President Biden, he agrees that the Minsk Agreements should be at the heart of the settlement in southeastern Ukraine. With regard to the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO, this topic was touched upon by a "smear". There is probably nothing to discuss here," he said.

After Putin, Biden will come out to journalists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office excludes that Putin and Biden may conclude any "big agreement" on Ukraine "behind its back."

