The Cabinet of Ministers canceled the control of self-isolation through the Diia mobile application.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Cabinet of Ministers decided to disable the application while Ukraine is in the “green” zone. Starting tomorrow, no one will demand its installation when passing through passport control at the border,” Fedorov said.

According to him, almost a million people have used Vdoma in a year.

Fedorov stressed that this technology saved hundreds of lives.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the entry of Ukrainian citizens without self-isolation from the temporarily occupied territories for vaccination against coronavirus.

