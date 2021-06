The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an action plan for the implementation of the annual national program under the auspices of the Ukraine - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) commission for 2021 and indicators of the effectiveness of its implementation.

This is indicated in a statement of the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The action plan includes concrete steps necessary to continue reforms to ensure that Ukraine's course towards Euro-Atlantic integration is implemented, which is one of the strategic priorities.

"Our annual national programs are designed in such a way as to gradually bring Ukraine closer to the criteria for NATO membership - political, economic, legal and military. Recently, at the NATO-2021 summit, the Alliance countries confirmed that Ukraine will become a NATO member and the membership action plan (MAP) will be an integral part of this process, and the annual national programs are unambiguously called a tool for promoting reforms that bring Ukraine closer to NATO," said Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that over the past few years Ukraine has been systematically moving towards the harmonization of its legislation with international practices, and the implemented reform package already allows us to speak of Ukraine's readiness to receive the MAP.

According to Stefanishyna, Ukraine is also working on a national system of transition to NATO standards to achieve compatibility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the troops of NATO member states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hopes for the provision to Ukraine a Membership Action Plan (MAP) in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 2022.

