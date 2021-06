With "Green" Level Of Epidemic Danger, Ukrainians Not Need PCR Or Self-Isolation Upon Returning From Abroad -

The Ministry of Health has said that with the "green" level of epidemic danger, Ukrainians do not need to take the coronavirus PCR tests or self-isolate upon returning from abroad.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With a "green" level of epidemic danger in Ukraine, crossing the state border from any country is unimpeded for citizens of Ukraine or foreigners with a residence permit. Also, citizens of Ukraine can freely cross checkpoints," it was said.

At that, for foreigners it is always necessary to have an insurance policy in case of COVID-19 disease and one of the following positions: negative result of PCR or rapid antigen test no more than 72 hours before crossing the border, a document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination from COVID-19 with the vaccines approved for use in emergencies by the World Health Organization.

If a different level of epidemic danger is established on the territory of Ukraine, the crossing of the state border of Ukraine from any country for citizens of Ukraine or foreigners is unimpeded if one of the previous positions is present, otherwise the person must go through self-isolation using the Vdoma application or observation, in case of refusal or inability to use this application.

In turn, in such a situation, crossing checkpoints for citizens of Ukraine requires a document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination against COVID-19.

If such a document is not available, the person must undergo self-isolation or observation, which can be terminated after a negative rapid antigen test result at the test point of a checkpoint.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until August 31, and a "green" level of epidemic danger was established throughout Ukraine.

