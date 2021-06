The Ministry of Health states that the Cabinet of Ministers has extended the quarantine until August 31, and a "green" level of epidemic danger is being established throughout Ukraine.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government has extended the quarantine in Ukraine until August 31, 2021, while a "green" level of epidemic danger is established throughout the country," it was said.

According to the report, in such conditions, in public transport and during public events or visiting premises, all participants must adhere to a mask regime, and crossing the state border from any country is unimpeded for citizens of Ukraine or foreigners with a residence permit.

The possibility is also determined of simultaneously establishing a "green" or "yellow" level of quarantine throughout the country, and "orange" and "red" will be determined within the region.

The whole country will simultaneously return to the "yellow" zone if the number of new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 of the population in the last 14 days is more than 75, the number of PCR and rapid antigen tests during the last seven days per 100,000 of the population is less 300, for three consecutive days, the case detection rate is more than 4% and there is reason to establish a "red" level of epidemic danger in at least one region.

At the same time, the "yellow" level will be set by the decision of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies on the initiative of the Minister of Health.

At the "yellow" level, it is imperative to observe the mask mode, a distance of 1.5 m, and it is also prohibited to hold mass events with the participation of more than one person per four square meters, the occupancy of cinemas and halls of other cultural institutions of more than 50% of places, the occupancy of gyms and fitness centers of more than one person per 10 square meters.

At the same time, there will be no restrictions on the opening hours of the establishments.

The "orange" epidemic level does not contain additional restrictions and is a signal that the region is approaching the "red" zone.

It is determined automatically when the occupancy in the region of beds with oxygen is more than 65%, the number of PCR and antigen tests for seven days is less than 300, the number of hospitalizations for seven days is more than 60, the rate of detected cases is more than 20%, an increase in the number of hospitalizations for seven days is more than 50%.

At the "orange" epidemic level, local governments can impose additional restrictions.

With the introduction of the "red" level, all previous restrictions are preserved, and the work of catering (except for targeted delivery and take-away orders), the operation of shopping and entertainment centers and other entertainment establishments, educational institutions (except for kindergartens and primary schools), the operation of non-food markets and shops, gyms, swimming pools and fitness centers, holding mass events (except for official sports events), the operation of cultural institutions is prohibited.

The "red" level is established on the territory of the region if two or more signs inherent in the "orange" level are present for three consecutive days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled restrictions on the number of participants and distance at public events.

