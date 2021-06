Tank exercises of the Armed Forces Of Ukraine took places in Kherson region.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the command of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"In particular, this concerns the passage of conventional mine-explosive obstacles, as well as bridges, ravines and various obstacles in the natural landscape of Kherson region. I think that practical training in driving tanks is one of the main stages of training personnel. Indeed, the life of the entire crew sometimes depends on the skill of the driver-mechanics," said the commander, Lieutenant-General Serhii Nayev.

It is noted that the events are held in accordance with the combat training plan, the tankmen are honing their skills in high-speed driving of combat vehicles and overcoming various obstacles.

Nayev said that tank crews are moving in columns and deploying into battle formations, practicing the setting of a smoke screen, reaching the firing line, and also going over to a counterattack.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the SSU held anti-terrorist exercises in the front-line in Avdiivka of Donetsk region.

