Naftogaz Refuses To Provide Its Financial Plan For 2021

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has refused to present its financial plan for 2021.

That follows from a reply of Naftogaz to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We would like to note that the document requested by you does not contain information mentions in Items 1-3, Section 2 of Article 13 of the Law of Ukraine On Access to Public Information," Naftogaz said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved Naftogaz’s financial plan for 2021.

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz Yurii Vitrenko considers disappointing the Naftogaz’s performance in 2020.

In 2020, Naftogaz’s loss made UAH 19.002 billion.

