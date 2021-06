Tupytskyi Says Constitutional Court Has Resumed Operation, Intends To Participate In Its Online Sessions

Oleksandr Tupytskyi, whose appointment as a judge of the Constitutional Court was canceled by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that the Constitutional Court has resumed operation and that he intends to participate in the court’s online sessions.

Tupytskyi stated this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The court has already resumed its work," Tupytskyi said.

According to him, the court’s judges have already approved its agenda and begun considering cases.

“We are now considering the possibility of participating in open sessions online,” he said.

According to him, the same applies to Oleksandr Kasminin, the decree on whose appointment as a Constitutional Court judge was also canceled by Zelenskyy.

Tupytskyi said that he was also participating in other sessions remotely (submitting his proposals and documents to the court).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the parliament’s representative at the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria stated earlier that six judges were blocking the operations of the Constitutional Court.

However, the Constitutional Court denied this.

