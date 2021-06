Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk (Servant of the People faction), who is a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, has said that the committee will support the draft law on oligarchs and that she expects a large number of amendments ahead of its second reading to delay its consideration.

Vereschuk stated this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We will take it as the basis and recommend it for consideration in the hall. I think that the committee will find the votes to approve this draft law. However, there could be various things, including an ‘amendment spam’ between the first and second readings, but we will adopt the basis," Vereschuk said.

According to Vereschuk, the committee will consider this draft law on Wednesday, June 16, or next week.

"I know that there is generally support [for the draft law in the Servant of the People faction], but these are just words that can mean different things to each person in practice," she added.

According to Vereschuk, the parliament should thus consider the draft law on oligarchs during the plenary week of June 29-July 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted the draft law on oligarchs to the parliament on June 2.

The draft law provides for defining oligarchs as people who simultaneously meet the following four criteria: participate in political life, have a significant influence on the mass media, have a monopoly on the domestic market, and have assets worth more than one million living wages.

