Rada Will Not Have Time To Consider Bill On Media Until July 17 - MP Poturayev

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairperson of the committee on humanitarian and information policy, Mykyta Poturayev, said that the Verkhovna Rada will not have time to consider the bill On Media before the end of the fifth session of parliament (until July 17).

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Most likely, we won't, we don't have time,” he answered the question whether the bill On Media will be put to a vote in the committee until the end of the session.

Also, MP Yevheniya Kravchuk told Ukrainian News Agency that the parliamentary committee for information policy did not plan to consider this bill until June 17, because they are working with the media industry on amendments to it.

“We didn't plan, we are working with the industry on amendments,” she said.

In May 2020, the Verkhovna Rada sent the media bill for the repeated first reading.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko admits that the bill On Media may be considered in the Verkhovna Rada in mid or late May.

In late 2020, print and online media called on the Verkhovna Rada and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to withdraw from consideration the media bill restricting freedom of speech.

