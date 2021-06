Pope Francis has appointed Visvaldas Kulbokas as Vatican Ambassador to Ukraine.

The embassy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kulbokas was born in Lithuania in 1974.

He has worked in the diplomatic service of the Holy See since 2004.

He served in offices in Lebanon, the Netherlands and Russia, and since 2020 - in Kenya.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would not mind holding a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vatican.

