On June 15, the Ministry of Finance has placed government domestic loan bonds for UAH 6 billion and USD 60.8 million.

The Ministry of Finance said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Ministry of Finance placed securities in hryvnia with a maturity of 399 days for UAH 2,904.6 million at 10.97% per annum, 525 days - for UAH 61.3 million at 11.3% per annum, 707 days - for 1,512.9 million at 12% per annum, 1,071 days - for UAH 701.7 million at 12.3% per annum and 1,792 days - for UAH 1,615.5 million at 12.59% per annum.

The dollar-denominated securities were placed for USD 60.8 million, with a maturity of 358 days and a yield of 2.5% per annum.

In total, the state budget attracted the equivalent of UAH 7,973.335 million.

In January-May, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 121.1 billion, USD 1,027 million and EUR 351 million to the state budget through the placement of government bonds.

The weighted average yield of securities in hryvnia was 11.2% per annum, in dollars - 3.8% per annum, in euros - 2.5% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million to the state budget from the government bond placement.

In 2020, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 258.8 billion, USD 3.9 billion, and EUR 845 million into the state budget through the placement of domestic government loan bonds.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources