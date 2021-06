President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers Verkhovna Rada’s disbandment inexpedient.

The President of Ukraine said this within the framework of the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy said that asked by the journalists if he was considering the opportunity to disband the Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy says he will put the issue on the oligarchs’ status to an all-Ukrainian referendum should they start casting pressure on the parliamentarians in order to disrupt adoption of the respective bill.

