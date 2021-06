Putin's Adviser On Ukraine Kozak Will Take Part In Negotiations With Biden In Expanded Format

Deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Russia / diplomatic adviser of Vladimir Putin within the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) Dmitry Kozak will take part in the negotiations with President of the United States, Joseph Biden, in an extended format.

Putin’s Assistant Yuri Ushakov said this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The summit will start in Geneva (the Swiss Confederation) on July 16 at 1 p.m.

"The negotiations will consist of three parts. The first is a narrow-format conversation, then an extended one. Then a short break for tea and coffee and after that the negotiations continue," Ushakov said.

Then the Presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation will speak separately at the press conference.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office excludes that Putin and Biden may conclude any "big agreement" on Ukraine "behind its back."

