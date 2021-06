President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoed the law on toughening criminal responsibility for inaccurate declaration due to the presence in it of norms that allow avoiding declaring the property of relatives.

That follows from a statement posted on the website of the President of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President vetoed the law, which weakens responsibility for inaccurate declaration," it says.

The corresponding bill 4651 was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada by Zelenskyy himself to restore punishment in the form of imprisonment for false declaration, however, during its consideration, the parliament made a number of amendments that make it possible not to provide information about the family's property.

"The declarant can only be held criminally liable for inaccurate declaration of facilities about which family members have provided information to him. This gives a legislative loophole to unscrupulous declarants in order not to indicate in their declarations movable and immovable property owned or used by their relatives, explaining this with the fact that their family members allegedly did not provide them with the relevant information about this property," the message says.

Considering this, Zelenskyy returned the law to the Rada with his proposals.

The proposals themselves have not yet been made public.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada intended to consider Zelenskyy's proposals to the law he vetoed on increasing criminal liability for inaccurate declarations at the end of June.

