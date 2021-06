China's garment industry reported rising revenue and profits in the first four months of the year, official data showed, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

From January to April, the combined operating revenue of major Chinese garment enterprises expanded 13.4 percent year on year to 407.8 billion yuan (about $63.86 billion), according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Meanwhile, total profits of 12,444 major garment firms jumped 37.9 percent from a year ago to 18 billion yuan.

During the period, the companies saw their combined output rise 23.87 percent from a year ago to over 7.05 billion pieces, said the ministry.

The latest statistics show that China's online retail sales of clothing products rose 33.8 percent year on year in the first four months, while the country's garment exports soared 51.7 percent year on year to 44.4 billion U.S. dollars.

