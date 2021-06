Zelenskyy Hoping For Stronger Partnership With Israel Over Appointment Of Bennett As Prime Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Naftali Bennett on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel and expressed his hope for a stronger bilateral partnership.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 13, the ultra-right politician Bennett replaced Benjamin Netanyahu on the post of the prime minister.

Benjamin Netanyahu had occupied the post between 1996 and 1999 and between 2009 and 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukraine asked Netanyahu to become a mediator between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

