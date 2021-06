President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic prospects with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the head of state.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The conversation took place after the G7 summit, which was chaired by the United Kingdom on June 11-13, and before the NATO summit, which starts today. The interlocutors paid key attention to the issues of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, in particular in the context of the NATO summit," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted the importance of a clear perspective of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

“We have done everything that is needed to obtain the Membership Action Plan. The time has come for our partners and allies to support Ukraine with concrete actions and decisions,” he said.

The President informed the interlocutor about the security situation in the east and borders of Ukraine.

"He noted that the complete withdrawal of Russian troops did not take place, and the level of military threat to our state remains high," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted the importance of further cooperation with the United Kingdom in the development of Ukraine's defense capabilities and strengthening the Ukrainian fleet.

The head of state also raised the issue of opposition to the implementation of the Russian project for the construction of the main gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine Nord Stream-2.

Zelenskyy also reaffirmed an invitation to Johnson to visit Kyiv to participate in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform and events to mark the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the constituent summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on August 23 in Kyiv, on the eve of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence on August 24.

