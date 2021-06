Wheat Export Prices Up 16% To USD 278.5 Per Ton In April - IndexMundi

In May, compared to April, export prices for wheat increased by 16% or USD 38.5 per ton to USD 278.45 per ton.

This is stated on the analytical portal IndexMundi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, compared to May 2020, prices increased by 59.2% or USD 103.5 per ton.

At the same time, since the beginning of 2021, wheat in the world market has risen in price by 17% or USD 40.5 per ton.

IndexMundi statistics are based on data from the World Bank and USDA.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) announced that a decrease in wheat exports from Russia increases demand for Ukrainian grain, but so far will not lead to significant price fluctuations in the world market.

In March, the Russian authorities increased their export duties from EUR 25 per ton to EUR 50, after which a number of traders stopped exporting Russian wheat to the world market.

Ukraine ranks 5th in the ranking of the world's largest wheat exporters at the end of 2020.

According to the annex to the memorandum on the coordination of positions between participants in the grain market for 2020/2021, the maximum export volumes of wheat are 17.5 million tons and 24 million tons of corn.

