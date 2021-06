Ukraine has entered the green zone in terms of the incidence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in accordance with the criteria of the European Union.

This is indicated in a statement on the President's website following a conference call chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All regions of Ukraine are in the "green" zone in terms of the incidence of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, which reached the lowest numbers ​​in the last year," it was said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that 420 new cases detected over the past day became the lowest incidence rate in a year.

"In accordance with the criteria of the European Union, Ukraine has now also entered the "green" zone. We have an indicator of 74.71 cases per 100,000 of the population, while the criterion established by the EU is 75 cases per 100,000 of the population,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that 1,479,000 Ukrainians received the first dose of the vaccine, and 238,000 people completed the vaccination process.

"According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine has received 4,850,000 doses of vaccines so far. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that after confirming all contracts for the supply of vaccines together with the COVAX program, Ukraine will receive more than 10 million vaccines from different manufacturers by the end of the summer, by which it is planned to vaccinate five million citizens," the statement says.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation confirmed that from July 1, the so-called internal "Covid-certificate" should appear in the Diia application.

Zelenskyy instructed Shmyhal and Liashko to monitor the issue of strict responsibility of officials for non-payment to doctors in April-May, up to dismissal, and liquidation of debt as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union may decide to recognize the vaccination certificates of third countries after the launch of its own digital system of "green certificates" and the weakening of the requirements for travelers, at that, in the case of permission to enter for tourism purposes, the fact of vaccination can be confirmed directly with the EU, without waiting for a decision on the compliance of the national certificate.

