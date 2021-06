Rada Likely To Hold Extraordinary Meetings To Consider Bill On Oligarchs And Increase Of Armed Forces Number B

First Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, says the Ukrainian Parliament is likely to hold extraordinary meetings to consider bill 5599 on oligarchs and 5558 on an increase of the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine before the end of the fifth parliamentary session or July 17.

Stefanchuk said this at the Monday conciliatory council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Stefanchuk addressed the respective relevant committees requesting preparing bills 5557 on the formation of the national resistance system, 5558 on the increase of the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; 5599 on de deoligarchization; as well as bills 4767, 3091, 2201-д and 4461 on the environment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada ban oligarchs from financing political parties and taking part in privatization.

