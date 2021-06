Number Of People Vaccinated With 1st Dose Down 28.4% To 20,327, With 2nd Dose Down 70.8% To 1,892 June 13

On June 13, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine decreased by 28.4% over June 12 to 20,327, and the number of those vaccinated with the second one decreased 70.8% to 1,892.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 1,479,701 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 238,798 people have received the second dose of the vaccine (completed the vaccination).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 12, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine decreased by 20.5% over June 11 to 28,384, and the number of those vaccinated with the second one decreased 4.1 times to 6,486.

On June 13, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 420 over June 12 to 2,223,978, and the number of deaths increased by 13 over June 12 to 51,692; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 51%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 60.6%.

According to the report, as of the morning of June 14, a total of 2,223,978 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 51,692 fatal cases; 2,130,665 people had recovered.

On June 13, a total of 420 new disease cases were recorded, 13 people died, and 3,328 people recovered.

Therefore, as of June 13, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (420 vs 3,328).

As of the morning of June 14, the overall number of currently coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine was 41,621, down 6.6% over June 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (210,938), Kharkiv region (147,901), and Odesa region (140,146).

