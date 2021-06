The Office of the President of Ukraine has ruled out the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Joe Biden concluding any "major agreement" on Ukraine "behind its back."

The Office of the President of Ukraine’s deputy head Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with the European Pravda publication, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will categorically reject that right away. These are conspiracy theories. There will be no such thing," he said.

Sybiha expressed the belief that the United States’ position on Ukraine is firm and that it is based on support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Asked how and when Ukraine will be informed about the outcome of the meeting between Putin and Biden that is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 16, Sybiha said that the Ukrainian authorities were in constant dialogue with the country’s partners.

Recalling the situation in which a claim that Biden supported the idea of granting a NATO Membership Action Plan to Ukraine was removed from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s website, Sybiha said that the text was technically corrected during the process of exchange of views between the two sides and that there was no change of position.

In this context, the diplomat announced the imminent appointment of a Ukrainian representative to NATO, a post that has been vacant for a long time.

Besides, according to him, the Office of the President of Ukraine is actively working to develop a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the eve of Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden has invited Zelenskyy to visit the United States in July.

