50 Vaccination Centers Will Operate In Ukraine On June 12 And 13 - Health Ministry

More than 50 vaccination centers will operate in Ukraine on June 12 and 13.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On June 12-13, more than 50 COVID-19 mass vaccination centers will operate in 15 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv. They will vaccinate citizens who have signed up for a waiting list for vaccination against COVID-19 in the Diia application or through the website or through contact center of the Ministry of Health," said the statement.

According to the report, the work of 13 centers is planned in Dnipropetrovsk region, in Lviv region - eight centers, in Odesa region - seven centers, in Poltava region - five centers, in Kherson and Kyiv regions - three centers in each, in Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi regions - two centers in each.

Also, one center will operate in Ternopil, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Kharkiv regions each, as well as in Kyiv city.

The centers will operate in regional centers, as well as in cities such as Kryvyi Rih, Truskavets, Drohobych, Stryi, Chervonohrad, Balta, Chornomorsk, Izmail, Kremenchuk, Lubny, Myrhorod, Horyshni Plavni, Bila Tserkva, Brovary, Kamianets-Podilskyi.

According to the report, the centers will be vaccinating with CoronaVac/Sinovac Biotech vaccine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 5 and 6, coronavirus mass vaccination centers began operating in Ternopil, Poltava, Kremenchuk, Lubny, Myrhorod, Horyshni Plavni (all - Poltava region) and Rivne.

Previously, the corresponding centers were opened in Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa.

On May 29, a coronavirus vaccination center began operating in Kyiv at the International Exhibition Center.

In order to be vaccinated, you must have your passport, identification code, mobile phone to confirm your appointment for vaccination in the Diia application and, preferably, a copy of the declaration with your doctor.

