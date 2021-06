China has established a national supply network for COVID-19 convalescent plasma, with a reserve bank in Wuhan, in central Hubei Province, and similar stocks located in provinces across the country, a health official said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a press conference that the plasma, collected from COVID-19 patients who were recovering from the disease, had proven effective in treating severe COVID-19 patients.

So far, the country has collected a total of 1.47 million ml of plasma from more than 4,700 donations, around 60 percent of which were made in Hubei, Guo said.

