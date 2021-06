Chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia says that a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) may take place on Friday, June 18.

He announced this at a press conference of the party, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Always on Fridays. I think this is already a tradition. But this Friday, it seems, not. It is being prepared for the next one," he said.

He did not indicate the questions of this meeting.

Arakhamia also noted that on Thursday he and the chairman of the Servant of the People party, Oleksandr Kornienko, in the President's Office discussed working moments before the plenary week of June 15-18.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council intends to hear the report of the head of the State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources Roman Opimakh at the next meeting.

At a meeting on June 4, the NSDC decided to check the grounds for including 134 Ukrainians in the U.S. sanctions list for the possible application of sanctions against them in Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources