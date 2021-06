Ukraine And Hungary Note Positive Dynamics Of Dialogue On Educational Reform And National Minorities Rights -

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that both Ukraine and Hungary note the positive dynamics of dialogue on educational reform and the rights of national minorities.

The Foreign Ministry said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On June 9, Ukrainian-Hungarian political consultations were held at the level of Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar and Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary András Baranyi. The interlocutors positively noted the dynamics of the dialogue on educational reform in Ukraine, in particular on ensuring the educational rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine and the Ukrainian national minority in Hungary," it was said.

The interlocutors agreed to start work on the preparation of a meeting of the Ukrainian-Hungarian commission on ensuring the rights of national minorities.

The diplomats also prepared for signing an agreement on the mutual recognition of educational documents and academic degrees.

The parties discussed preparations for a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, chaired by the foreign ministers.

"Vasyl Bodnar and András Baranyi demonstrated a common approach to the risks and threats that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline poses for the two states and Europe as a whole," it was reported.

The delegations also discussed the state and prospects for the implementation of joint projects for the development of border infrastructure and the construction of checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

The Ukrainian side proposed to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on cross-border and near-border cooperation in Zakarpattia region in August.

The interlocutors stressed the need to facilitate conditions for mutual trips of citizens of Ukraine and Hungary during the tourist season.

Bodnar confirmed Hungary's invitation to take part in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform and events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the constituent summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on August 23 in Kyiv, on the eve of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence on August 24.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources