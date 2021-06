Ukraine and Hungary have mutually recognized certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on his Twitter microblog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Officially: Ukraine and Hungary mutually recognized certificates of vaccination against COVID," he wrote.

It will be possible to travel with national certificates of complete vaccination from June 11.

This is the first European Union country with which such a decision has been made.

At that, the Minister did not specify which vaccines will be recognized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, Spain opened its borders to vaccinated tourists.

On June 9, France opened the entrance for tourists from Ukraine who are vaccinated against the coronavirus with vaccines recognized by the European Medicines Agency and will provide a negative result of a PCR test or an antigen test.

