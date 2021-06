The Pension Fund has completed the payment of "quarantine" UAH 8,000 to individual entrepreneurs.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All entrepreneurs who through Diia applied for "quarantine" UAH 8,000 received payments," Fedorov wrote.

He recalled that the service was launched in December last year.

In 2021, 337,946 applications were successfully submitted, for which UAH 2.7 billion was paid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated another UAH 1.4 billion to the Ministry of Social Policy to pay UAH 8,000 in financial aid to employees and individual entrepreneurs through the Pension Fund for restricting their activities due to the introduction of enhanced quarantine measures.

As of May 24, UAH 1.4 billion was allocated to pay the "quarantine" UAH 8,000.

