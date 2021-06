UEFA Obliges Ukrainian National Football Team To Remove Slogan "Glory to the Heroes!" From Uniform For Europea

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) obliged the National Football Team of Ukraine to remove the slogan "Glory to the Heroes!" from the uniform for the European Football Championship because of the political meaning in combination with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!".

A representative of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"We are thinking about this issue," the source said.

He confirmed this appeal from UEFA.

The Ukrainian association believes that such a demand is due to the influence of the Russian Gazprom, which is the general sponsor of UEFA.

The final decision on the slogan has not yet been made.

According to media reports, UEFA demanded that the Ukrainian National Team remove the slogan "Glory to the Heroes!" from the uniform because of its political meaning in combination with the first slogan "Glory to Ukraine!"

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UAF is discussing with UEFA the issue of the slogan "Glory to Heroes" on the uniform of the Ukrainian National Team.

